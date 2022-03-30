Dr. Anna Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Abraham, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Memorial Division of Hematology & Oncology801 N Flamingo Rd Ste 11, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 869-5108Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
She always caring and patient, never rushing or looks rushed. If you must have breast cancer, she is the one to see for all follow ups.
About Dr. Anna Abraham, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Greek and Malayalam
- Female
- 1922093335
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- GANDHIJI UNIVERSITY / KOTTAYAM MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham speaks Greek and Malayalam.
