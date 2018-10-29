Dr. Ann Woodbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Woodbridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Woodbridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine.
Dr. Woodbridge works at
Locations
Health Central Women S Care PA7777 Forest Ln Bldg D Ste 1200, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 961-1790Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodbridge?
Dr. Woodbridge is one of the best doctors you will find. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Ann Woodbridge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1154323822
Education & Certifications
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
