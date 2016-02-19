Dr. Ann Wolf-Schatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf-Schatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Wolf-Schatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Wolf-Schatz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Central Behavioral Health1100 Powell St, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 277-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and listening evident. Professional medical opinions I don't question because I feel comfortable with her understanding my medication concerns.
About Dr. Ann Wolf-Schatz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1962566174
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Psychiatry
