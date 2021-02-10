Dr. Ann Winters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Winters, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Winters, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Winters works at
Locations
-
1
Amsterdam Avenue Healthcare Center690 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 865-4104
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winters?
Very good visit with Dr Winters very patient n explains everything good.
About Dr. Ann Winters, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1417984642
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winters accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winters works at
Dr. Winters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.