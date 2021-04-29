Dr. Ann Wierman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wierman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Wierman, MD
Dr. Ann Wierman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Baylor CM|Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ann Maura Wierman MD., FACP3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (888) 404-1571Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
It’s friendly, clean. Dr W is amazing. If it wasn’t for her I would not be writing this today.
- University Colo Health Science Center|University of Colorado Health and Sciences Center
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Baylor CM|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
