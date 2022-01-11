Dr. Ann Warn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Warn, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Warn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Dean Mcgee Eye Institute3201 W Gore Blvd Ste 200, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-5855
Dean A Mcgee Eye Institute608 STANTON L YOUNG BLVD, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-6060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warn always goes above and beyond . Visited her office today with my patient . Thank you for all that you do
About Dr. Ann Warn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warn has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Warn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.