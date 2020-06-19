See All Pediatricians in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD

Pediatrics
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Wang-Dohlman works at Ann Wang-dohlman MD PC in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ann Wang-dohlman MD PC
    2000 Washington St Ste 205, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 527-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wang-Dohlman?

    Jun 19, 2020
    Wonderful experiences. Very thorough and attentive. Explains things thoroughly, frequently checking to see my level of understanding, and willing to answer all questions. Interested in the "whole" person, and the part that allergies may play in the individual's life.I have always been pleased with time spent with Dr. Wang-Dohlman.
    Patrick Giles — Jun 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wang-Dohlman to family and friends

    Dr. Wang-Dohlman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wang-Dohlman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD.

    About Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134286693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang-Dohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang-Dohlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang-Dohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang-Dohlman works at Ann Wang-dohlman MD PC in Newton Lower Falls, MA. View the full address on Dr. Wang-Dohlman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang-Dohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang-Dohlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang-Dohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang-Dohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ann Wang-Dohlman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.