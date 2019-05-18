See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

Dr. Van Heest works at I am retired in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gillette Children's - Hospital and Clinics
    640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 291-2848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Tenotomy
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Elbow Tenotomy

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 18, 2019
    Amazing surgeon. Extremely knowledgeable and helpful.
    — May 18, 2019
    About Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD

    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194833376
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Womens Hospital Chldns Hospital
    • University Minn Hospital
    • Hennepin County Med Center
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Van Heest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Heest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Heest has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Heest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Heest works at I am retired in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Van Heest’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Heest. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Heest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Heest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Heest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

