Dr. Ann Tong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Tong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Tong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine|Boston University School of Medicine - Boston MA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Tong works at
Locations
-
1
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7821Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 375-1212
-
3
Lake City Medical Center340 NW Commerce Dr Fl 32055, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (352) 375-1212
-
4
The Behavioral Health Center At North Florida Regional Medical Center6500 W Newberry Rd Fl 32605, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2487
-
5
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2484
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tong?
Dr. Tong is very caring, and thoughtful. I highly recommend Dr. Tong and her medical team.
About Dr. Ann Tong, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1902879323
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine, The Methodist Hospital|Beth Israel-Deaconess Mc|Harvard Medical School
- New England MC
- Tufts Medical Center|Tufts New England Medical Center - Boston MA
- Boston University School Of Medicine|Boston University School of Medicine - Boston MA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tong works at
Dr. Tong has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tong speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.