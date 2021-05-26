Overview

Dr. Ann Tong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine|Boston University School of Medicine - Boston MA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Tong works at The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.