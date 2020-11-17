Dr. Ann Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Arizona Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center8415 N Pima Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 559-5770
-
2
James R Bair9220 E Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 391-2241
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the very few doctors who truly wants to help mankind. She gets to know her patients and their needs. Her dedication, knowledge, skill and empathy make her unique in the medical profession.
About Dr. Ann Thomas, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821061607
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Mt Sinai
- Mt Sinai
- LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY / C W POST CAMPUS
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Gout and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
