Dr. Ann Stroink, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Stroink, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Stroink works at
Locations
Champion Fitness Inc1015 S Mercer Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-7500
Advocate Medical Group1304 Franklin Ave, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 454-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have NOTHING but GOOD things to say about Dr. Stroink! Various members of my family have been patients of hers over the last 30 years and she has been completely upfront about anything/everything and I will rue the day that she retires.......
About Dr. Ann Stroink, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1548290158
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Stroink has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stroink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroink has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stroink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroink.
