Overview

Dr. Ann Stroink, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Stroink works at Summit Family Medical Center in Bloomington, IL with other offices in Normal, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.