Dr. Ann Singer-Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Singer-Clark, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Singer-Clark works at
Locations
Primecare Pediatrics751 Forest Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-8502
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ann Singer Clark is very professional, friendly & makes me feel very comfortable. As a mom of four, I completely trust her opinion on health matters. I would recommend her to all my friends & family members.
About Dr. Ann Singer-Clark, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1780826321
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
