Dr. Ann Shippy, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ann Shippy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6836 FM 2244 Rd Ste 114, Austin, TX 78746 (512) 732-9975
  2. 2
    3267 Bee Caves Rd Ste 107-261, Austin, TX 78746 (512) 732-9975

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Dr. Ann Shippy, MD
About Dr. Ann Shippy, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356493191
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ann Shippy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shippy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shippy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shippy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shippy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shippy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shippy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shippy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

