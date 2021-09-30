Dr. Ann Shahwan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Shahwan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Samuel A Wilson MD7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 203, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 226-6811
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Despite the fact she was running late already, she spent all the time with me that I needed to go into the details of my health issues, with no sign of impatience and complete attention. She listened to my theories, didn't doubt anything I had to say, and suggested some positive steps to take to find out what's going on. So refreshing, compared to other doctor experiences in which I have been told "Oh, that's anecdotal" or that what I'm saying isn't logical or possible or likely.
About Dr. Ann Shahwan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University School Of Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
Dr. Shahwan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shahwan works at
Dr. Shahwan speaks Arabic and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahwan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.