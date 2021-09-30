Overview

Dr. Ann Shahwan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Shahwan works at West Valley Infectious Disease in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.