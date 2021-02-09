Overview

Dr. Ann Ross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at USF Health in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.