Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Ross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
USF Health2 Tampa General Cir Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 821-8019
-
2
Genesis5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 236-5100Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 821-8019Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
4
University of South Florida Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology10740 Palm River Rd Ste 14, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 821-8019
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
great rapport with Dr. Ross. I FELT SHE WAS VERY THOROUGH and helped me with a current problem.
About Dr. Ann Ross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265468268
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.