Dr. Ann Romaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Romaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Romaker, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Romaker works at
Locations
-
1
Holmes Outpatient Pharmacy200 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 584-1238
-
2
UC Physicians Endocrinology222 Piedmont Ave Ste 6300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7400
-
3
University Pointe Surgical Hospital7750 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romaker?
Dr. Romaker is a wonderful, caring Doctor. The Doctor who first diagnosed my sleep apnea dismissed problems I encountered with C-pap machine. I gave up using my C-pap machine. Thankfully I was referred to Dr. Romaker. Under Doctor Romaker's care, I am able to use my bi-pap machine nightly with improvement of my health. She is attentive to details and explains everything.
About Dr. Ann Romaker, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386621548
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romaker works at
Dr. Romaker has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Romaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.