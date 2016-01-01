Overview

Dr. Ann Riggs, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Riggs works at Baptist Health Internal Medicine in North Little Rock, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.