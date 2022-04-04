Dr. Ann Ricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Ricks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Ricks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group160 E Hanover Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 605-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and has excellent bedside manner . I trust her medical decision without questions . Office has very friendly staff. Office is clean and presentable. Will not hesitate to refer patients . I gave her a 10 score / 10
About Dr. Ann Ricks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricks has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricks.
