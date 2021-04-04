Dr. Ann Ressetar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ressetar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Ressetar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Ressetar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Ressetar works at
Locations
-
1
Womancare PC1051 W Rand Rd Ste 101, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 221-4900Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:30pmWednesday9:00am - 7:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 7:30pmSunday9:00am - 7:30pm
- 2 121 S Wilke Rd Ste 606, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 392-6250
-
3
Pharmed Inc455 S Roselle Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 221-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ressetar?
She is thoughtful, easy to talk to and thorough. Her focus isn’t just on gynecological issues, but she addresses your whole being.
About Dr. Ann Ressetar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1225026719
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ressetar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ressetar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ressetar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ressetar works at
Dr. Ressetar has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ressetar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ressetar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ressetar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ressetar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ressetar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.