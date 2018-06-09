Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO
Overview
Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Fort Worth.
Locations
Texas Eye & Laser Ctr5000 COLLINWOOD AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 732-5593Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Truely the best ophthalmologist in the city. May be better than her dad. It’s a tough call
About Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427030139
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- St John-Oakland Hosp
- Henry Ford Hosp-U Mich
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranelle works at
Dr. Ranelle has seen patients for Diplopia, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ranelle speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranelle.
