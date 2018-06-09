See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO

Ophthalmology
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Ranelle works at Fort Worth Eye Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Eye & Laser Ctr
    5000 COLLINWOOD AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 732-5593
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Diplopia
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Diplopia
  
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Floaters
  
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  
Chalazion
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  
Dry Eyes
  
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Disease
Eyelid Growth
Eyelid Spasm
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Graves' Disease
Headache
  
Heterophoria
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Keratoconus
LASIK
  
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
  
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Ocular Prosthetics
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Pediatric Surgical Procedures
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Temporal Arteritis
Ulcer
  
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 09, 2018
    Truely the best ophthalmologist in the city. May be better than her dad. It’s a tough call
    Bob Stroud in Colleyville , TX — Jun 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO
    About Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427030139
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St John-Oakland Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hosp-U Mich
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Ranelle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranelle works at Fort Worth Eye Associates in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ranelle’s profile.

    Dr. Ranelle has seen patients for Diplopia, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranelle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

