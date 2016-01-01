Dr. Ann Pittier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Pittier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Pittier, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine.
Locations
1
Tacoma Valley Radiation Oncology1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-6172
2
Capital Radiation Therapy3920 Capital Mall Dr SW Ste 201, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 596-4872
3
Tacoma Radiation Center Inc.314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 11, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-6172
4
Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center400 15th Ave SE Ste A, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 841-4311
About Dr. Ann Pittier, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306950894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Trinity College, University Of Dublin, University Of Dublin, School Of Medicine
Dr. Pittier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
