Dr. Ann Pinski, DPM

Podiatry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann Pinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    3901 Dutchmans Ln Ste 103, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 741-4905
  2. 2
    Metro Ankle and Foot Center Inc.
    2932 Breckenridge Ln Ste 10, Louisville, KY 40220 (502) 741-4905
  3. 3
    Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East
    3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 741-4905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 01, 2018
    We loved Dr. Pinski. She is very knowledgeable and very good with her patients.
    Louisville — May 01, 2018
    About Dr. Ann Pinski, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578563458
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
