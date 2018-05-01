Dr. Ann Pinski, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Pinski, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Pinski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3901 Dutchmans Ln Ste 103, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 741-4905
Metro Ankle and Foot Center Inc.2932 Breckenridge Ln Ste 10, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 741-4905
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 741-4905
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
We loved Dr. Pinski. She is very knowledgeable and very good with her patients.
About Dr. Ann Pinski, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.