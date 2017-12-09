Dr. Ann Passmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Passmore, MD
Dr. Ann Passmore, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They completed their residency with Lahey Clinic Hospital
Passmore Plastic Surgery7805 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 242-2442
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first appointment today with Dr Passmore after going to another plastic surgeon for many years. Dr. passmore put me immediately at ease, and offered many options for procedures ask about. very professional and the procedure i had went very well!! I will definitely be back!! thank You Dr. passmore and the office staff is wonderful too!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1760400477
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- NC Bapt Hosp-Bowman Gray Sch Med
Dr. Passmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passmore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passmore has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Passmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.