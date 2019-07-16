Dr. Ann Pagano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Pagano, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Pagano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Pagano works at
Locations
Brick Womens Physicians1140 Burnt Tavern Rd Ste 2A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 202-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pagano is very kind and professional!!! I fully trust her in my care!!!
About Dr. Ann Pagano, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagano works at
Dr. Pagano has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagano.
