Dr. Ann Ostrovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ostrovsky works at NYU Langone Eye Center - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.