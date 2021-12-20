Dr. Ann Ostrovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Ostrovsky, MD
Dr. Ann Ostrovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Eye Center - Staten Island1200 South Ave Ste 204, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 494-9055
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I was referred to Dr. Ostrovsky because of complication during a brain surgery that caused damage to my optic nerve. I have nothing but admiration for her, and could make a very long list of positives. However the one thing that stands out the most and truly sets her apart from the many other excellent doctors is the fact that she knows her limits, and will not hesitate to recommend you to somebody else who can best diagnose and help you. In my case, the issue was to determined if the damage to my optic nerve was caused by the brain surgery I had just undergone or not. While she monitored me over months she also referred me to 3 other specialists who would either be more equipped at assessing the nature of the damage or able provide her with more data to allow her to proceed in the correct direction. Because of her interventions I was able to quickly appointments with doctors who were booked months ahead, including the Chief of Ophthalmology, her own boss.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ostrovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ostrovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ostrovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostrovsky works at
Dr. Ostrovsky has seen patients for Pterygium and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ostrovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostrovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostrovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostrovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostrovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.