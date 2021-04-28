Dr. Neff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Neff, MD
Dr. Ann Neff, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.
Florida Medical Specialists LLC Dba3830 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 927-5178
Dermatology Associates of Sarasota4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 752-0066Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Very Simple... Dr Neff IS THE BEST !! Case closed
About Dr. Ann Neff, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Palmer Eye Inst/U Miami
- U Iowa Hosp & Clins
- Aultman Health Foundation
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Dermatology
