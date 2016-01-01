Dr. Ann Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Moore, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Pasadena Nephrology Corp. A Medical Group808 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-0548
Eaton Canyon Dialysis2551 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 794-7075
Davita Huntington Dialysis390 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 564-2818
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ann Moore, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1750506630
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.