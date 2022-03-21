See All Neurologists in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Ann Miller, MD

Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suny and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Bergen Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Byer & Keys PA
    211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 646-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Migraine
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Vertigo
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari's Deformity
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Confusion
Diplopia
Dizziness
Essential Tremor
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningitis
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Neurological Testing
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polymyositis
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syncope
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 21, 2022
    Dr. Ann Miller was wonderful. She took the time to properly evaluate my loved one (stroke victim) to get an understanding of where he was at 2 years after his stroke. Once she was finished with her initial exam she called me in to which I answered her questions based on what I was experiencing with my loved one. She recommended an MRI and blood work for further evaluation, plus physical therapy to help him regain his coordination & balance. She also took note of his current prescribed medications and noted that he needed to start taking them as prescribed by the doctors when he said he was only taking them every other day. A follow up will occur once the MRI and bloodwork have been completed.
    Julie — Mar 21, 2022
    About Dr. Ann Miller, MD

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619052305
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
    • Suny
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Bergen Surgical Specialists in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.