Dr. Ann Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Suny and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Byer & Keys PA211 Essex St Ste 102, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 646-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ann Miller was wonderful. She took the time to properly evaluate my loved one (stroke victim) to get an understanding of where he was at 2 years after his stroke. Once she was finished with her initial exam she called me in to which I answered her questions based on what I was experiencing with my loved one. She recommended an MRI and blood work for further evaluation, plus physical therapy to help him regain his coordination & balance. She also took note of his current prescribed medications and noted that he needed to start taking them as prescribed by the doctors when he said he was only taking them every other day. A follow up will occur once the MRI and bloodwork have been completed.
About Dr. Ann Miller, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- Suny
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Neurology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
