Dr. Ann Meyer, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Ann Meyer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Meyer works at Ann Meyer, MD in Westlake Village, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ann Meyer, MD
    1220 La Venta Dr Ste 104, Westlake Village, CA 91361 (310) 695-6189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Gait Abnormality
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Gait Abnormality

Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Jul 05, 2022
    I was impressed by her compassion and support during my recuperation. She spent time with me as a patient and as a person.
    Otto — Jul 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ann Meyer, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346313335
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
