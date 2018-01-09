Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann McIntosh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann McIntosh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Locations
Los Angeles Urgent Care - 4700 W Sunset Blvd4700 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (800) 954-8000Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday8:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Very bright and talkative.
About Dr. Ann McIntosh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316095383
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
