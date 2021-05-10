See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Ann McColgin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ann McColgin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. McColgin works at Arizona Eye Consultants in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Stye and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Sean J. Mccafferty MD PC
    6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85710 (520) 325-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    American Enterprise Group
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 10, 2021
    Dr Mc Colvin is amazing! My cataract surgery went so smoothly! No pain and the staff in the OR were so nice. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing eye surgery.
    Mary Lynne Gruhn — May 10, 2021
    About Dr. Ann McColgin, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1982799227
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Tufts/NEMC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Tufts NEMC
    Residency
    Internship
    Boston U Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Arizona
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann McColgin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McColgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McColgin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McColgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McColgin works at Arizona Eye Consultants in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. McColgin’s profile.

    Dr. McColgin has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Stye and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McColgin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. McColgin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McColgin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McColgin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McColgin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

