Dr. Ann McColgin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. McColgin works at Arizona Eye Consultants in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Stye and Nystagmus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.