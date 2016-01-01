Dr. Ann Mauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Mauer, MD
Dr. Ann Mauer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Advocate Illinois Masonic Outpatient Center for Advanced Care West Nelson Street, 900 W Nelson St, Chicago, IL 60657
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Mauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mauer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauer.
