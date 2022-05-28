Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascellino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD
Dr. Ann Mascellino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Wayne Office1680 State Route 23 Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-4778Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Dr Mascellino is a extremely professional and knowledgeable doctor who cares about her patients. She leaves no stone unturned in trying to make sure she is getting you the help you need to feel better. This is not your 15 minute visit doctor. She spends time with you explaining and answering your questions. Her bedside manner is exemplary. She is a dinosaur in medicine and is so above these clock watching new or old doctors it is refreshing. She also recommends other physicians to see if she feels it necessary and testing when appropriate. For those of you who rated her 1 or 2 stars because of office help you miss the boat. YOU ARE TO RATE HER NOT THE PEOPLE WHO ANSWER THE PHONES AND SIT AT THE DESK! Dr. Mascellino you are the best. Joann the Elizabethan
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
