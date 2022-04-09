Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Stephenson-Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Capital Digestive Care15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 340-3252Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
-
2
Lourdes Medical Associates Chronic Care Center1113 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 835-3624
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephenson-Thomas?
i was barely 18 when i was diagnosed with crohn’s disease. immediately after being diagnosed i was put on humira. i had a nurse come out and teach me how to take the shot but the doctor had told me to reach out to her if i had needed help or for any follow up questions. i went to her about a follow up and she screamed at me in the middle of her office. she went into a completely unnecessary rant about personal responsibility and taking my disease seriously. all she succeed was making a very difficult situation worst. making me cry in a room full of people did nothing for me. she is hands down the worst doctor and person i have ever come in contact with.
About Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1376742601
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern U/Olympia Fields Hosp
- Frankford Hosps
- Saint Josephs Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Spelman College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephenson-Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephenson-Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephenson-Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephenson-Thomas works at
Dr. Stephenson-Thomas has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson-Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson-Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson-Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson-Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson-Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.