Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO

Gastroenterology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Stephenson-Thomas works at Capital Digestive Care in Rockville, MD with other offices in Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Digestive Care
    15001 Shady Grove Rd Ste 300, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-3252
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Lourdes Medical Associates Chronic Care Center
    1113 Hospital Dr Ste 305, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 835-3624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 09, 2022
    i was barely 18 when i was diagnosed with crohn’s disease. immediately after being diagnosed i was put on humira. i had a nurse come out and teach me how to take the shot but the doctor had told me to reach out to her if i had needed help or for any follow up questions. i went to her about a follow up and she screamed at me in the middle of her office. she went into a completely unnecessary rant about personal responsibility and taking my disease seriously. all she succeed was making a very difficult situation worst. making me cry in a room full of people did nothing for me. she is hands down the worst doctor and person i have ever come in contact with.
    Drew Pinkston — Apr 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376742601
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Midwestern U/Olympia Fields Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Frankford Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Josephs Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Spelman College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann-Marie Stephenson-Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson-Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson-Thomas has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson-Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson-Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson-Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson-Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson-Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

