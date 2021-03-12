Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockamann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Locations
BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-4880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best OB GYN, and gynecological surgeon. She has a focused approach to well woman healthcare , and is knowledgeable and down to earth with her explanations.
About Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1013943406
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rockamann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rockamann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rockamann has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rockamann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockamann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockamann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockamann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockamann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.