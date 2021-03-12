See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Rockamann works at BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women
    3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 600D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-4880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 12, 2021
She is the best OB GYN, and gynecological surgeon. She has a focused approach to well woman healthcare , and is knowledgeable and down to earth with her explanations.
Virginia Perejda — Mar 12, 2021
About Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013943406
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Saint Louis University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ann Marie Rockamann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rockamann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rockamann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rockamann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rockamann works at BJC Medical Group Healthcare Group for Women in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rockamann’s profile.

Dr. Rockamann has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rockamann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rockamann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rockamann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rockamann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rockamann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

