Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Indianapolis, IN. She currently practices at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Community Hospital North. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hyatt is board certified in Dermatopathology.
Locations
-
1
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 516-5000
-
2
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-7790
-
3
Kokomo3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (317) 621-7790
-
4
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 303, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (317) 621-7790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD
- Dermatopathology
- English
- Female
- 1265691232
Education & Certifications
- Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Community Hospital North
- Community Howard Regional Health
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyatt?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.