Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD

Dermatopathology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Indianapolis, IN. She currently practices at Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group and is affiliated with Community Hospital North. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hyatt is board certified in Dermatopathology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology
    7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 516-5000
  2. 2
    Dawes Fretzin Dermatology Group
    8103 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 220, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790
  3. 3
    Kokomo
    3611 S Reed Rd Ste 105, Kokomo, IN 46902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790
  4. 4
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    1601 Medical Arts Blvd Ste 303, Anderson, IN 46011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 621-7790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Warts
Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Sagamore Health Network

About Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatopathology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1265691232
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Community Hospital North
  • Community Howard Regional Health

Patient Satisfaction

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ann-Marie Hyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyatt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

