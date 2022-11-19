See All Oncologists in Granbury, TX
Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO

Oncology
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Ochs works at Texas Breast Specialists in Granbury, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX and Stephenville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Granbury
    1310B Paluxy Rd Ste 2000, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 579-3700
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Weatherford
    911 Foster Ln, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 597-7900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Granbury
    303 W PEARL ST, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 579-3700
  4. 4
    Stephenville
    150 River North Blvd, Stephenville, TX 76401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 965-2450
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Granbury Medical Center
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ochs?

    Nov 19, 2022
    I and my family have been extremely pleased with Dr. Ochs from the beginning of her care for me.
    Glenn Ward — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ochs to family and friends

    Dr. Ochs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ochs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO.

    About Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710917083
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott & White Hosp/Texas A&M HSC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ochs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ochs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.