Offers telehealth
Dr. Ann-Margaret Ochs, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
1
Granbury1310B Paluxy Rd Ste 2000, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-3700Friday9:00am - 12:00pm
2
Weatherford911 Foster Ln, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 597-7900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Granbury303 W PEARL ST, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-3700
4
Stephenville150 River North Blvd, Stephenville, TX 76401 Directions (254) 965-2450Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I and my family have been extremely pleased with Dr. Ochs from the beginning of her care for me.
- Oncology
- English
- 1710917083
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hosp/Texas A&M HSC
- Texas A&M U-Scott & White Hosp
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Baylor University
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Ochs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochs.
