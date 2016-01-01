Dr. Ann Mai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Mai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Mai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Mai works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Internal Medicine Associates Inc. A Professional Corp.4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 207, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 262-9700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mai?
About Dr. Ann Mai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215001904
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mai works at
Dr. Mai speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.