Dr. Ann Lobello, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Lobello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Camellia City Obstetrics and Gynecology1150 Robert Blvd Ste 360, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 781-4848
Hospital Affiliations
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Lobello for months now and she’s delivering my first baby. She has been so thorough and also has given me more information than i’ve received from a previous OB/GYN. She is awesome! She is so sweet and she definitely makes sure you don’t need anything done. Whenever i’m concerned or have questions she isn’t hesitant about answering it or anything. Her nurse Chelsey is awesome as well when I call she is glad to help and offer me to come in if needed. She has even adjusted timing for me before. They have been super supportive of my gestational diabetes as well. Both Dr. Lobello & Chelsey are encouraging towards me. They cheer me on when my numbers look great. Also Dr. Lobello is so patient with everything my boyfriend and I have set for delivery. We do have a very precise birthing plan and want things to go smoothly and she respects our plans. I highly recommend her 1000%!!!
About Dr. Ann Lobello, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710962816
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Lobello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
