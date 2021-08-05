See All Hand Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Ann Links, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ann Links, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Links works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Ann Links, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • English
  • Female
  • 1891800041
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • Universitiy Of Washington
  • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
  • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.