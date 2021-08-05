Dr. Ann Links, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Links is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Links, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Links, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Links works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Links?
Dr. Links performed surgery on my left hand that, due to Covid, was unable to be operated on until Covid levels reduced, which was 2 1/2 years later. I never thought that I'd find any relief from pain after waiting that long. She operated so well that my pain levels are so much lower now, and the scars are hard to find. I'm so grateful for her caring, compassionate approach and the absolute knowledgeable, professional surgeon that she is. I will always recommend her!
About Dr. Ann Links, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1891800041
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Universitiy Of Washington
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Links has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Links using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Links has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Links works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Links. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Links.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Links, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Links appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.