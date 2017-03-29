Overview

Dr. Ann Licht, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Licht works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.