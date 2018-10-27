Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letourneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 96 Terryville Rd, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-4200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr letourneou did my breast reduction surgery when I was a teenager many many years ago her staff and her made me feel comfortable the dr’s bedside manor is impeccable she is thoughtful and concerned about her patients issues as a teenager I was scared and she explained everything to me in great detail. I would recommend her to anyone who asked me for a good surgeon. She is the best the only downside is the wait time to see her but she is a specialist and takes the time her patient’s need .
About Dr. Ann Letourneau, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891801189
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Letourneau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Letourneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Letourneau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Letourneau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Letourneau, there are benefits to both methods.