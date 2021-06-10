Dr. Ann Lebeck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebeck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Lebeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Lebeck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Locations
Kynetic Health, PLLC3533 Canyon de Flores Ste A, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650 Directions (520) 685-3336Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Orthosport5722 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96821 Directions (808) 792-3912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lebeck is very personable and professional. She is very good at explaining every aspect of your condition and exploring the best way to treat it. I had wonderful results from her treatment.
About Dr. Ann Lebeck, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebeck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebeck accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.