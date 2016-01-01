Dr. Laughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Laughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Laughlin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Laughlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South County Mental Health Center, Inc.16158 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0522
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laughlin?
About Dr. Ann Laughlin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1407916349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laughlin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laughlin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.