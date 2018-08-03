Dr. Ann Labarge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labarge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Labarge, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Labarge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They completed their residency with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Locations
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge - S Northwest350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 112, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 825-8108
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended by a friend about 11 years ago. I had some serious stuff going on and she walked in the room and reaked of confidence and I found that very comforting. She was kind and patient. She actually got excited because I had something she could diagnose! Imagine the boredom of looking at vaginas all day with nothing to figure out! She did a biopsy and when I went back for the results and was told it was an autoimmune condition. 2 physicians and a dermatologist couldn't figure it out!
About Dr. Ann Labarge, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labarge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labarge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labarge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Labarge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labarge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labarge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labarge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.