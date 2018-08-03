Overview

Dr. Ann Labarge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They completed their residency with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital



Dr. Labarge works at Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Park Ridge - S Northwest in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.