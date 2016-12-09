See All Pediatric Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Ann Hyslop, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ann Hyslop, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hyslop works at Nicklaus Children's Palm Beach Gardens Oupatient Center, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nicklaus Children's Palm Beach Gardens Oupatient Center, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
    3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 302, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-2226
    Miami Childrens Hospital
    3100 SW 62nd Ave # 302, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-8330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Status Epilepticus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2016
    She is an amazing doctor. Listens to the patients and the family members, actually takes time in the office visit to interact with the patient and answer all questions. Very knowledgeable!!!!
    Homestead, FL — Dec 09, 2016
    About Dr. Ann Hyslop, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami Children's Hospital
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Hyslop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyslop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyslop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyslop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyslop works at Nicklaus Children's Palm Beach Gardens Oupatient Center, Palm Beach Gardens, FL in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hyslop’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyslop. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyslop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyslop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyslop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

