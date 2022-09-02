Overview

Dr. Ann Hunsicker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hellertown, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.



Dr. Hunsicker works at Hellertown Dental Group in Hellertown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.