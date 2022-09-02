Dr. Ann Hunsicker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunsicker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Hunsicker, DMD
Overview
Dr. Ann Hunsicker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hellertown, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Hellertown Dental Group1213 Main St, Hellertown, PA 18055 Directions (610) 628-9337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in every way
About Dr. Ann Hunsicker, DMD
- Dentistry
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunsicker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunsicker accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hunsicker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hunsicker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
257 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunsicker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunsicker.
