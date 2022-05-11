Dr. Ann Hudacek, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudacek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Hudacek, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ann Hudacek, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Hudacek works at
Locations
Ann M. Hudacek Dpm Inc.1011 Cass St Ste 201, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 648-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudacek?
I saw Dr. cassette. Folsom. I can only say that miracle happened ...she. advised me to go to a store on Alvarado st. Fleet Feet.... and they. fitted me with insoles ...my pain is GONE ! than k you dr. Folson. so much ! I did not even lk now about that store no pain !!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Ann Hudacek, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487733655
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudacek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudacek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudacek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudacek works at
Dr. Hudacek has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudacek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hudacek speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudacek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudacek.
