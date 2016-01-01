Dr. Ann Hogan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Hogan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ann Hogan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New York University College Of Dentistry.
Dr. Hogan works at
Locations
Esthetique Dentistry26 Strawberry Hill Ave Ste 2F, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 602-3367
Esthetique Dentistry44345 Premier Plz Ste 220, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 382-1035
Esthetique Dentistry198 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 3, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 753-8925
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ann Hogan, DDS
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1053447227
Education & Certifications
- New York University College Of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hogan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan works at
Dr. Hogan speaks Hindi and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
