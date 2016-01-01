Dr. Ann Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ann Hill, MD is a dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. Dr. Hill completed a residency at U Kans Sch Of Med. She currently practices at Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates2100 16th Ave S Ste 202, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 380-6162Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mibella Gynecology LLC339 Walker Chapel Plz Ste 109, Fultondale, AL 35068 Directions (205) 380-6162Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cahaba Medical Care Foundation975 9th Ave SW Ste 210, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 933-0987
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ann Hill, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679507727
Education & Certifications
- U Kans Sch Of Med
- U Ala
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Grandview Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Shingles and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.